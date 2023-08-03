Lizzo's lawyer has released an audition tape of Arianna Davis, one of the three victims who came forward with mistreatment allegations against Lizzo. The tape was allegedly recorded after the events she said she experienced had already taken place. The tape was provided to TMZ and they released the tape to the public. In the tape Arianna talks about wanting to work with Lizzo again, saying that the singer doesn't know she can sing and that she wants her voice to be heard. She also mentions that it's been "so amazing and such a beautiful journey" to work on the show. Lizzo Case: American Rapper Releases Official Statement Addressing the Hostile Work Environment Allegation by Former Employees, Says ‘I Am Not the Villain’.

Watch Arianna Davis' Audition:

Lizzo’s lawyer provides TMZ with 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Season 2 audition tape from Arianna Davis, one of the three alleged victims in the lawsuit against her. The tape was recorded after the events she claims to have experienced while on tour with Lizzo. https://t.co/CtRLYFwVgx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)