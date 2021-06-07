Marvel's upcoming TV series Loki is all set to release on Disney+ on June 9. But before the same, a few reactions by critics who've already watched the first two episodes of Loki are out and they all seem positive. After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki has high expectations attached to it. And seems like the God of Mischief is clearly winning hearts. Here, check out what critics have to say. Loki: Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series Introduces 'Miss Minutes' Who Handles God of Mischief So Well (Watch Video).

Yay!

I don’t really know where to start praising #Loki, so I’ll just say it’s IMO the strongest opening for a Disney+ show to date, the writing and directing are on another level. Shoutout to @iamkateherron, @michaelwaldron and @twhiddleston for continuing to push the bar in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/i55dVQKng2 — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) June 6, 2021

Woah!

WOW! #LOKI may just be the BEST series of the #MCU so far. With a charismatic performance from Tom Hiddleston, remarkably clever writing, and stunning visual craftsmanship brought together by sharp direction, it results in Marvel’s most ambitious project yet! A MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/tcQsEYbKXJ — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) June 6, 2021

Extraordinary!

No spoilers and full review to come. But so far I’m extraordinarily happy to report that #LOKI is exactly what I wanted it to be: funny, weird, and exciting television. pic.twitter.com/w8NTJdzsKg — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) June 6, 2021

Loki Is Winning Hearts!

A big ol' YAY for the Beetlejuice vibes of the TVA! After two episodes, #Loki looks like it's VERY much my thing. Fascinated by the TVA and the timeline rules I'll no doubt obsess over. And love how the story is challenging Loki to assess/reassess his actions. pic.twitter.com/raD9QC78O1 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 6, 2021

Nice!

I’ve seen the first two episodes of #Loki and it’s as fun, funny, odd and twisted as I’d hope and expect from the God of Mischief! Love the snarky bromance between #TomHiddleston and #OwenWilson. More of everything please!!! pic.twitter.com/d9WZaLtE4n — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) June 6, 2021

Loki's On Fire!

The first 2 eps of #Loki are catnip for Marvel fans. Dense on world-building, callbacks & mystery. Hiddleston is on fire. The new characters rule & there's A TON to unpack & unravel. It's a little light on action (so far) but I didn't care. I fell hard for this new Marvel world. pic.twitter.com/nVR9MQgn7W — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)