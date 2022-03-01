Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her birthday on March 1 and shares it with singing sensation, Justin Bieber. The Kenyan-Mexican actress who comes from a political family is amongst the well-known actors of Hollywood who are always praised for their terrific acting skills. While her performance onscreen is always admired and discussed well among the critics, her red carpet shenanigans are equally delightful and worthy of your attention. Lupita Nyong'o's choices have been stellar and there's never a disappointment to witness on that front.

Just recently, Lupita Nyong'o made headlines when she picked a salwar kameez by Anita Dongre to attend some festivities in Karachi, Pakistan. The actress definitely stunned her Indian admirers and needless to say, she looked beautiful in this Indian ensemble. And while that's a traditional silhouette, Lupita's attempts with the modern ones have also been fabulous. From attending awards ceremonies to promotional events and street style, each time her looks have been distinct and well put together. Without taking much of your time further, on the occasion of her big day, we revisit seven of her iconic looks from the recent time. Join us while we adore the pretty woman.

In Givenchy

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Calvin Klein

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lupita Nyong'o is set to return as Nakia in the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rumours suggest that Letitia Wright's Shuri will take over the mantle of Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman's demise. While Marvel is being super secretive about how they will shape the storyline in the future, here's hoping that Nakia will have a bigger and more impactful role this time.

