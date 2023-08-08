MADE IN AMERICA Music Festival has been cancelled this year amid the sexual allegations against Lizzo. The news was announced on the X page for the festival, and the note said "Due to severe circumstances outside of production control", they made this decision. The headliners for this year were Lizzo and SZA. Lizzo Case: American Rapper Releases Official Statement Addressing the Hostile Work Environment Allegation by Former Employees, Says ‘I Am Not the Villain’.

View Lizzo and SZA Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)