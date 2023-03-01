Mafia Mamma, the upcoming gangster comedy film starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci is out. Well, if you're in mood to watch something hilarious then Catherine Hardwicke's gangster comedy is perfect to watch. The film open in theatres on April 14. Speaking about the storyline, Mafia Mamma sees Toni Collette take on the role of Kristin, a down-on-her-luck woman and mother who is unexpectedly thrust into the world of crime. After travelling to rural Italy for her grandfather's funeral, Kristin (Collette) is suddenly chosen to become the new head of one of the country's most notorious crime families. Toni Collette to Make Feature Directorial Debut with Writers And Lovers Adaptation.

