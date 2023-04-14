Hollywood veteran actor Clint Eastwood, the legendary actor-director behind Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, and Bridges of Madison County is gearing up to make what could be one of his final films. The 92-year old is in the process of casting Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in Juror No. 2., a legal drama that is set up at Warner Bros. Renfield Movie Review: Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult Deliver a Fun and Bloody Time in This Campy Take on Dracula Mythos (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check The Tweet Here:

Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette to star in Clint Eastwood’s ‘JUROR NO. 2.’ It will take place during a murder trial and follows a juror, to be played by Hoult, who realizes that he may have caused the victim’s death. (https://t.co/vvT5FiyjoU) pic.twitter.com/fmGlgcCFnG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 14, 2023

