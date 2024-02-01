The makers of Beetlejuice 2 have confirmed the release date of the film. Sequel to Beetlejuice (1988), the fantasy horror comedy stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe in important roles. Helmed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice 2 is set to arrive theatrically on September 6, 2024. Check it out! Beetlejuice 2: Jenna Ortega Confirmed to Play Lydia's Daughter in Tim Burton's Film.

Beetlejuice 2 Release Date:

Dare you to say it again. #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice - Only in theaters September 6. pic.twitter.com/0UKfCqKqxy — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) February 1, 2024

