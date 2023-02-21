Mariah Carey posted a new video on her TikTok where her daughter Monroe Cannon and North West were seen dancing together on the singer's iconic song "It's A Wrap". Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey then crashed the video, and came into the frame lip syncing the lyrics to the song while holding hairbrushes and pretending they're mics.

Watch Marish, Kim Interrupt North and Monroe's Video:

Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian and their daughters team up for TikTok video. https://t.co/E4sjtB1Caf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)