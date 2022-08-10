The saga of Marvel Studios being outed by VFX artists continue as a new report reveals something more about the ongoing controversy. During the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios reportedly didn't notify the VFX artists about the change in release date. This caused those working on the visuals of the film to have a month less to meet the deadline. Marvel 'Worst Client to Work For' as Per VFX Artistes, Refuse to Work With the Studios Due to Stress and Impossible Deadlines.

Check Out The Tweet:

When Marvel moved forward the release date of ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’, they forgot to tell the VFX teams behind the film. “So we found out from a press release that we had one less month to work on all these shots.” (Source: https://t.co/uFVG1qPCHW) pic.twitter.com/udJ6NFni0g — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)