Matt Reeves is all set to expand his The Batman universe as aside from working on The Batman 2, the director/writer is also looking to develop projects based on the Dark Knight's rogues' gallery. Currently names like Scarecrow, Professor Pyg and Clayface have been rumoured to get projects. Reeves will also be producing the upcoming Penguin show that will be starring Colin Farrell which is set to begin filming soon. Penguin: Colin Farrell Says His DC Spinoff Takes Place a Week After The Batman; Reveals the Opening of the Show!

Check Out the Tweet:

