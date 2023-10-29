Our beloved Chandler Bing is no more! The FRIENDS star was 54, and his fans across the globe are yet to come to terms with his untimely death. According to reports, Perry was discovered lifeless at a residence in the Los Angeles area. The actor was found in a Jacuzzi at the location, and it was noted that no drugs were found at the scene. It is believed that Perry may have drowned. After hearing the news, Ranveer Singh, Bipasha Basu, Nimrat Kaur, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra shared posts mourning the demise of the Friends star. Matthew Perry Dies at 54: From His Personal Life to His Acting Career, All You Need to Know About FRIENDS Fame Actor Popular for Playing 'Chandler Bing' .

Rest in glory #MatthewPerry. Chandler Bing for life 💔 pic.twitter.com/RqO66q66Vn — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 29, 2023

Matthew Parry 💔 RIP old Friend — divyenndu (@divyenndu) October 29, 2023

