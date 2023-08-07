Meg 2: The Trench, sequel to the 2018 film The Meg, released in theatres on August 4. The film directed by Ben Wheatley is based on Steve Alten’s novel The Trench. Starring Jason Statham in the lead, this science fiction action film has grossed $142 million worldwide. MEG 2 The Trench: Jason Statham’s Sequel to The Meg Opens With 0% Score on Rotten Tomatoes!

Meg 2: The Trench Collections

#Meg2 earns $142M at the worldwide box office pic.twitter.com/fEQd1TGI6Y — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) August 6, 2023

