Dev Patel, who is receiving love from critics and audiences alike for his intriguing act in Monkey Man, is a true Shah Rukh Khan fan. Case in point, in an interview with Anushka Arora, Patel recently revealed how SRK's 1997 Bollywood actioner, Koyla, had a profound impact on him. "He (King Khan) couldn’t talk and he was holding this knife, and he had those red eyes while he was drenched in blood. I think that was just burnt into my psyche since a young age," he said in the interview. SRKian and how! Monkey Man: Dev Patel Credits Shah Rukh Khan As His Inspiration for Upcoming Directorial Debut During Reddit AMA Session (See Pic).

Dev Patel On SRK's Koyla

Dev Patel is a #ShahRukhKhan Fan ! Dev Patel talking about SRK’s movie Koyla ! pic.twitter.com/IObkHlKCAy — Harry Ghai (@iamharryghai) April 4, 2024

