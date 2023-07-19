With actors striking all over Hollywood, David Lowery's A24 film Mother Mary was able to slip past it and still continue its filming. Starring SAG members Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel and Hunter Schafer, the film seems to be have given an interim SAG permit that allows the film to continue its shoot as it classifies as an independent film. Met Gala 2023: Anne Hathaway Arrives in Versace White Tweed Dress with Thigh High Slit and Cutouts Held by Gold Safety Pins (View Pics and Video).

Check Out the News:

