Several schools across Delhi, including Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School, and Cambridge School, received bomb threats via e-mail on December 9, prompting swift action from authorities. Delhi Police confirmed the threats and are investigating the matter, with more details expected soon. This follows a similar incident earlier today when Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar also received bomb threats. As a precaution, both schools sent students home while authorities, including fire and police personnel, responded to the threats. The situation remains under investigation by law enforcement. Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: 2 Schools in RK Puram and Paschim Vihar Receive Bomb Threats via E-Mail, Children Sent Back Home (Watch Video).

Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats via E-mail

Several schools including Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School, Cambridge School received bomb threats via e-mail today: Delhi Police More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

