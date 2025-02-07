Kanye West has been making waves on social media with a series of eyebrow-raising posts. From comments about runway models to referencing Adolf Hitler and calling himself "Yaydolf Yitler," Ye's tweets have sparked widespread discussion. Addressing the buzz around his wife Bianca Censori's bold look at the 2025 Grammys, Kanye clarified that it was not a publicity stunt. He claimed Bianca had been dressing similarly for two years. In a fiery statement, Ye said, "Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame yes youuuu She been dressing naked for 2 years Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt Every single bitch on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen." ‘F**k All This Woke Shit’: Kanye West Aka Ye Slams Plus-Size Models, Criticises Fashion Industry for Promoting Obesity.

Kanye West's Post About His Wife Bianaca's Nude Dress At Grammys 2025

Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame yes youuuu She been dressing naked for 2 years Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt Every single bitch on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported… — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

