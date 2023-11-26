Anime holds a special place among the genres of animated movies and series, captivating fans worldwide with its animated portrayal of Manga. Notably, Netflix's successes with adaptations like Attack on Titan, One Piece, Bleach, and City Hunter have paved the way for more ventures. The anticipation continues to mount with news of an upcoming live-action movie adaptation of the beloved anime, Naruto, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release. After nearly a decade since its debut, the manga and anime adaptation has sealed a coveted movie deal. According to Variety, Tasha Huo to get involved in the live action adaptation. Disha Patani’s Powerful Moves Unleash Her Inner Naruto As She Showcases Her Martial Arts Skill (Watch Video).

Naruto In Live Action Movie:

A live-action adaptation of ‘Naruto’ is in the works at Lionsgate. pic.twitter.com/RhywoFvRrW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2023

