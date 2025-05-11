PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on May 11, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) with new information for players. PUBG Mobile collaborates with Attack on Titan. The post highlighted two special locations on the game map that are now open for exploration. The first is Utgard Castle, where Titans appear and often destroy buildings, adding a new challenge for players. The second is Eren Jaeger’s basement, which is “an iconic, meaningful place waiting to be discovered.” These two locations are now available on the map and give players a new reason to explore. DOOM the Dark Ages Preload, Early Access, Release Date Details Out; Check System Requirements and Other Information.

PUBG Mobile Update

