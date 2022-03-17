Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series is all set to premiere on July 14. Netflix even unveiled three pieces of teaser art for the show based on Capcom’s long-running series of horror games.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Netflix's live action #ResidentEvil series will premiere on July 14. pic.twitter.com/WEsvOyHRBt — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 17, 2022

