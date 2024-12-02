BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, shared the heartbreaking news of his beloved pet dog Yeontan’s passing, leaving ARMY devastated. In an emotional Instagram story, Taehyung posted a heartfelt tribute and later also shared cherished photos and videos of his Pomeranian companion, affectionately called Tannie. "Yeontan recently left for a long journey to the stars," he wrote. Yeontan, who had been a constant source of comfort for Taehyung, had been battling serious health issues. Last year, Taehyung revealed that Yeontan had undergone two unsuccessful heart surgeries. BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung’s Winter Message for ARMYs Break the Internet, K-Pop Star Posts Breathtaking Snowfall Photo on Weverse With a Sweet Promise for 2025.

BTS Member V's Dog Passes Away

V aka Kim Taehyung With Yeontan

