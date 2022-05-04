The trailer of Obi-Wan Kenobi is out! The 1.28 minute video takes fans on the journey of Inquisitor Reva's (Moses Ingram) hunt for Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). The series is set 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The film premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 27 and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Loki's Music Composer Natalie Holt To Compose the Score for the Series.

