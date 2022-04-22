Natalie Holt, the British music composer who has worked on many Hollywood projects including Loki, has been acquired to work on Ewan McGregor's Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi. She will be the first woman to compose a live-action Star Wars title. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares a Cryptic Message on Twitter, Says ‘Kindness Can Have an Expiry Date’.

Natalie Holt (‘Loki’) will compose the score for the ‘OBI-WAN KENOBI’ series. She will be the first woman to compose a live-action Star Wars title. (Source: https://t.co/A5BEFcLW1X) pic.twitter.com/Z4ttL983vW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 22, 2022

