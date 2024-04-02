Pop singer Shakira was recently featured on Allure magazine's cover. She shared thoughts on Margot Robbie’s Barbie, the 2023 hit movie. Her sons hated its portrayal, finding it emasculating, a sentiment Shakira partly agreed with. She stressed empowerment for women without diminishing men's roles. Shakira advocates for a balance where both genders contribute their unique strengths to society. According to her, women can excel without losing femininity, and there’s a shared responsibility between both genders. Shakira Shakes Up Times Square With Free Pop-Up Concert, 'Hips Don't Lie' Singer Sends Crowd into Frenzy! (Watch Video).

Here's What Shakira Said

Shakira says "my sons absolutely hated" #Barbie and "felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent." "I’m raising two boys. I want ’em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of… pic.twitter.com/cjNgsjcLRD — Variety (@Variety) April 1, 2024

