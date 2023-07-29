Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer is about the building of the atomic bomb by Robert J Oppenheimer. The film which released on July 21 has crossed 300 million dollars at the worldwide box office. Congratulations to the cast and crew! The film also took only 57 days to shoot said Cillian, who was impressed with the "insane" pace. Oppenheimer: J Robert Oppenheimer's Grandson Reveals he Enjoyed Christopher Nolan's Biopic But Has an Issue With One Detail.

View Oppenheimer BO Update:

#Oppenheimer crossed $300M at the worldwide box office. pic.twitter.com/kZqVmZQvhG — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) July 29, 2023

