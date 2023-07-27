The monumental success of Oppenheimer has swept over people as the film opened to critical acclaim last week. The Christopher Nolan directed biopic is being hailed for its faithfulness to the life of the great physicist and just how engaging it is, and it looks like a member of J Robert Oppenheimer's family too has approved of the movie, but just has one issue with it. Charles Oppenheimer, the grandson of the Father of the Atom Bomb, revealed that while he enjoyed the film, he had an issue with the film showing Oppenheimer poisoning his professor's apple saying that "there's no record of him" doing that. Oppenheimer Movie Review: Cillian Murphy is Outstanding in Christopher Nolan’s Riveting Look Into the 'Father of the Atom Bomb' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out What Charles Oppenheimer Had to Say:

#Oppenheimer’s grandson really liked the film — except the part with the poison apple 🍏 “There's no record of him trying to kill somebody. That's a really serious accusation … There's not a single enemy or friend of Robert Oppenheimer who heard that during his life and… pic.twitter.com/RRNnFMAgT9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 27, 2023

