Orlando Bloom has wished pop star Katy Perry on her birthday with a loved-up picture. The man took to his social media and dropped a click from the couple's romantic dinner. For the unaware, the singer turned 37 on October 25, and Bloom gazing fondly at Perry in the photo is pure gold. You cannot miss this one!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)