Late actor Chadwick Boseman is a favourite to win the Best Lead Actor trophy today at the ongoing Oscars 2021 event. He has been nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. To pay tribute to the Black Panther star, Academy has commissioned a virtual 3D artist Andre Osha to prepare a Boseman NFT (Non-Fungible Token) which will be in every nominee's gift bag. This is all done for charity as the proceeds will go to the Colon Cancer Foundation. This has left the actor's fans furious. The actor died last August after battling Colon cancer for several years.

Check out the gif of Chadwick Boseman first.

The way to immortalize an artist, is to honor them with art. I was tasked to create a tribute NFT for Chadwick Boseman for the Oscars! Bringing this piece to life has been one of my most challenging & rewarding experiences as an artist. Bidding on @rariblecom begins tomorrow pic.twitter.com/EYCJYWbtIZ — ●●● (@andreoshea) April 24, 2021

Here're the reactions

Idk what’s worse the fact that it’s an Nft, the fact that Chadwick Boseman’s death is being commodified, or that this is in every Oscar nominees’ gift bags https://t.co/LVc5Nk04mE — Jenn wants to be a tv writer ✨ (@jenn0wow) April 25, 2021

Unbelievable!

The dude who made the Chadwick Boseman nft for the Oscars didn’t even model the head himself. 😭😭😭 what a fuckin ghoulish grift pic.twitter.com/rEIUU93NrG — 🦀Nico🦀 (@kotalketz) April 25, 2021

And it is cursed

NFT of chadwick boseman in oscars swag bags is possibly the most cursed sentence i could’ve read today — roslyn talusan (@roslyntalusan) April 25, 2021

That's a threat

Whoever turned Chadwick Boseman into an NFT, drop your location. RIGHT. NOW. — Kyle (@CEOofRean) April 25, 2021

Effing disrespectful!

The Chadwick Boseman nft thing is so effing disrespectful can his estate sue that guy and the academy??? — ms marvel stan struggle tweets (@sayyidbentley) April 25, 2021

Twisted!

"Chadwick Boseman gets NFT tribute in Oscars nominee bags; half of proceeds go to charity" this is so twisted and tacky — Jenn Ravenna Tran (@JennRavenna) April 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)