Riz Ahmed may have lost the Best Actor trophy to Anthony Hopkins at the Academy Awards today but he has won hearts on Twitter. On the red carpet, a video is going viral of him fixing his wife's hair. Twitterati just can't do anything but wish for a man like him in their lives.

First, check out the viral video...

Riz Ahmed fixes his wife’s hair on the #Oscars red carpet. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GRR22A3OtC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 25, 2021

Now just look at the reactions...

I wish us all a very “Riz Ahmed Fixing Our Hair for the Perfect Pic” kinda love pic.twitter.com/DKAiuXNUXR — Manna Sidhu (@manna_sidhu) April 26, 2021

Perfect is the word

Not Riz Ahmed pausing the Oscars red carpet to fix his wife’s hair WHAT A PERFECT HUMAN pic.twitter.com/sc5m1ldHuC — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 25, 2021

Yea...that's true!

Oh to have your hair fixed by Riz Ahmed... https://t.co/cS6MZ7ExOb — Lip07 (@Lip073) April 25, 2021

Other ways of looking at this video...

I’ve never been more in love with Riz Ahmed than i am right now just looking at him fixing the hair of another woman who is not me at the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/vtYKP9KHn0 — Zahra (@insomniaview) April 25, 2021

