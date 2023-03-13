The sensational, Lady Gaga proved she's a real gem at Oscars 2023. Well, it so happened that the Academy Award-winning singer was seen rushing to help a photographer who suddenly fell on the champagne carpet while capturing her. The singer's selfless gesture is winning hearts. Check it out. Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Stuns with Retro Hollywood Glamour in Black Off-Shoulder Gown with Gloves and Statement Necklace on Red Carpet (View Pics and Video).

Watch Lady Gaga Helping a Photographer:

Lady Gaga helped a photographer who fell over at the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/H31sy87tFc — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 13, 2023

