Robert Downey Jr is officially an Academy Award winning actor. Yes, you read it right! Robert won his first-ever Oscar for his brilliant performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. In his acceptance speech, Robert thanked his 'terrible childhood', the Academy, and his wife, Susan Downey. 'Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it, Emma knew it, and made sure she surrounded me with one of the best casts. I stand here a better man because of it,' he added. Oscars 2024: The Zone of Interest Director Jonathan Glazer Condemns Atrocities Caused in Israel-Palestine Conflict in His Award Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Watch Robert Downey Jr's Acceptance Speech at Oscars:

Robert Downey Jr.’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/A6KqYb18gH — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) March 11, 2024

