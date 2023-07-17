Recently, Paris Hilton shared a few pictures of her baby boy Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum and they are so cute! In the pictures, Paris lovingly cuddles her Phoenix in her arms. In another picture, Paris can be seen giving her baby a warm welcome. Sharing these pictures, she captioned it, "This Barbie is a Mom. My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much angel baby." Paris Hilton Names Her Son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, Explains the Significance Behind It (Watch Video).

Check Out Paris Hilton's Instagram Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

