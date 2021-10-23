Peter Scolari is no more. The veteran Emmy award winner, who was known for shows like Bossom Buddies, Newhart and Girls died at the age of 66 after a two-year battle with cancer. As per Variety, his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment, confirmed his death. He was indeed a comic genius of his time. Gone too soon.

RIP Peter Scolari:

What a wonderful actor he was! So sad to hear of the loss of the versatile Peter Scolari. I never had the chance to work with him, but I'm grateful for a lifetime of his brilliant performances. #GoneTooSoon 💔 pic.twitter.com/YSia6KO5a9 — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)