Recently, a joke tweet started circling around that popular porn star Johnny Sins had been cast as Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy. However, the rumour that started off as a joke quickly spiraled into many DC fans believing it to be actual news as outrage over the development began. Taking to Twitter once more, DC Studios head and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn was notified about it and his reaction to it was sure hilarious as he went on to debunk the rumour. Superman Legacy: James Gunn's DC Film to See the Man of Steel Join a World Where Superheroes Already Exist - Reports.

Check Out James Gunn's Reaction to the Rumour:

Oh my God, you can't possibly believe that. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 15, 2023

oh brother — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 15, 2023

