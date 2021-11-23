Rumours are rife that there is trouble in global icon Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s marital life after the global icon dropped Jonas from her name on social media. Fans speculated that two, who got married in lavish ceremony in Jodhpur three years ago, are getting divorced. Looks like the actress has decided to put an end to these speculations in a subtle manner. Nick Jonas shared a video of him working out in the gym with the caption, ‘Monday motivation. Let’s get it’. Priyanka not just like the video post but even dropped a cheesy comment saying, ‘Damn! I just died in your arms…’.

Nick Jonas’ Latest Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra’s Comment On Nick Jonas’ Video

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

