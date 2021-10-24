Priyanka Chopra Jonas has expressed her shock at the recent prop gun firing incident by Alec Baldwin on the film sets of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Priyanka took to Twitter and sent condolences to Haylna’s family. She mentioned, 'no one should die on a film set.'

I’m so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her. 💔 pic.twitter.com/C6fxT8kyir — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 23, 2021

