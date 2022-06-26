Ater the US Supreme court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling that guaranteed constitutional right to abortion in the country, many stars showed their outrage towards it online. Now, showing her distaste to the SC verdict in an indirect way, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas re-posted former first lady, Michelle Obama’s heartbreaking statement to her Instagram story. From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez, Celebs React After US Court Ends Constitutional Right to Abortion (View Tweets).

Check It Out:

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)