Seems like the decision of the Supreme Court in US to overturn its historic Roe V Wade abortion rights decision in its 50th year, has not gone down well with the citizens. Many Hollywood stars too have showed their outrage over the constitutional right to abortion being taken away by women. Right from Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez to Padma Lakshmi, the entertainment industry shared their views on the same. Check it out below. Abortion Ruling May Undermine Contraception, Gay Marriage Rights, Says US President Joe Biden.

Taylor Swift

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Selena Gomez

Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 24, 2022

Viola Davis

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022

Padma Lakshmi

People will still get abortions. These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned. This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 24, 2022

