Priyanka Chopra, was recently spotted attending, Jonas Brothers' concert in Boston. Many clips and pics from the gig went viral online. However, one specific video of PeeCee is being loved by her fans. Case in point, Priyanka is winning hearts online for her kind act of distributing snacks to concert staff during the event. The viral video sees the staff thanking her, as she smiles and returns to her VIP spot. Nick Jonas Trips and Falls On Stage During Jonas Brothers Concert (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra's Generous Act:

