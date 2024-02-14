Priyanka Chopra has extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr. To celebrate his special day, she posted a very special picture featuring him along with her daughter, Malti Marie. This unseen picture of the grandfather and granddaughter is indeed the cutest to post and wish Kevin Jonas Sr on his birthday. Priyanka Chopra's Father-in-Law Papa Jonas Left the Cutest Message on Her Childhood Pic With Dad Ashok Chopra on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Post For Kevin Jonas Sr

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)