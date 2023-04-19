Sydney Sweeney new film which is based on true event will premiere on May 29. Recently the teaser released and no doubt it is going to create the right kind of buzz in the town. Sydney Sweeney plays Reality Winner, the titular character in the film who will be imprisoned for slipping out important information. Madame Web: Sydney Sweeney Playing Spider-Woman in Dakota Johnson's Upcoming Sony Spider-Man Spinoff - Reports.

Check Out The Teaser Here:

A true story, as recorded by the FBI.@Sydney_Sweeney stars in #Reality, an HBO original film, premiering May 29 on Max. #ThisIsReality pic.twitter.com/i0lS7mnpLs — HBO (@HBO) April 19, 2023

