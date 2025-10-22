The Samsung Galaxy XR headset, developed under Project Moohan, will be launched globally at 10 PM ET on October 21, 2025. In India, the Samsung Galaxy event will be live-streamed at 7:30 AM IST. During this event, Samsung will unveil its first-ever extended reality headset with several unique features and improvements compared to the rival Apple Vision Pro. The device is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip, support 4.3K resolution per eye, and deliver 29 million pixels across both displays, higher than the 23 million on the Apple Vision Pro. The Samsung Galaxy XR headset is expected to feature front- and bottom-facing sensors, four internal eye-tracking cameras, and a built-in sensor for enhanced spatial awareness and real-world interactions. Its battery may last up to two hours under general use, with the possibility of detachable batteries for extended usage. The Galaxy event will be live-streamed shortly in India, revealing the features and specifications of the Samsung XR headset. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Check Everything About New Realme GT 8 Series Launched in China Today.

Samsung Galaxy Event Launch Live-Streaming Link for Project Moohan-Based XR Headset

