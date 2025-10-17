Samsung has confirmed that it will launch its Android XR device, also known as 'Project Moohan', next week. The Samsung Galaxy event is scheduled for 21 October 2025 at 10 PM ET (Eastern Time). The South Korean tech giant announced, "Come meet the first official device on Android XR—Project Moohan." Previous rumours suggested that the company could also launch the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold (previously rumoured as the Samsung Galaxy G Fold) during the same event, which is expected to feature three displays. The Samsung Android XR device will likely be introduced in Korea at a lower price than the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3. OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Price, Features and Specifications, Here's Everything to Know About Newly Launched OPPO Find X9 Series in China.

Samsung Android XR aka Samsung Project Moohan Confirmed for October 21, 2025

💙 Like this post for exclusive updates and join us at Samsung Galaxy Event on October 21 at 10PM ET, to experience new ways to play, discover, and work. Come meet the first official device on Android XR—Project Moohan. pic.twitter.com/4nhjYj1Q4y — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) October 14, 2025

