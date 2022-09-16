A sequel to Blade Runner 2049 is in development as Amazon has officially greenlit a series. Titled Blade Runner 2099, the series will be executive produced by Ridley Scott. There are no other details available on the project as of yet. This will be the first series in the Blade Runner franchise. Blade Runner 2099 Live-Action Sequel Series Under Development at Amazon, Ridley Scott to Produce.

Check Out the Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)