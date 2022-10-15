Emma Watson who played Hermione in Harry Potter series called Robbie Coltrane 'compassionate' while reacting to news of his death at 72. The actress took to Instagram stories and paid tribute to the 'Hagrid' of Harry Potter via kind words. "Ill really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us." she wrote. Robbie Coltrane Dies at 72: Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling Share Heartfelt Tributes for Late Harry Potter Actor.

Emma Watson Mourns Robbie Coltrane's Demise:

Emma Watson Instagram

