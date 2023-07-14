Troye Sivan's latest music video "Rush" is HOT! The song sees features several same-sex couples kissing and dancing together. The video captures the feeling of rushing in love perfectly, with its fast-paced visuals and its sensual atmosphere. The video is a feast for the eyes, and it's sure to get you moving. The track happens to a love letter to the queer community. There's kissing, bum slapping and much more in this sexy number. Check it out. Lipstick Lover Music Video: Janelle Monáe Flashes B**bs, Presses Butt Cheeks and Goes XXX-Tra Wild With Some Lesbian Lovemaking That's So NSFW! (Watch Video).

Watch "Rush" Song:

