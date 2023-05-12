Janelle Monáe has dropped her much-awaited bold song titled "Lipstick Lover" and it's explicit. Right from flashing butt cheeks, licking heels to also going naked, the track showcases lesbian pleasure at its max. The music video is part of her The Age of Pleasure album and we must say she has gone XXX-tra wild and badass in this one. Check out Janelle's sexy song below. Janelle Monáe Shows Off Her Sexy Curves In Nearly See-Through Black Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023 (View Pics).

Janelle Monáe New Song "Lipstick Lover":

