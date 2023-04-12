Sabrina Carpenter was scheduled to perform at the Keller Auditorium, however, her concert had to be cancelled after a ‘credible security threat’ was made to a different venue in Portland, reports Rolling Stone. An anonymous call was made to the Crystal Ballroom claiming that they will blow up the venue. It is the venue where Sabrina was originally supposed to perform, but she decided to change it so that more people could attend the show. The singer took to Instagram to issue her apologies to fans and even mentioned in her post saying ‘you will be refunded’. Billie Eilish Performs Acoustic Songs for Audience Even After Cancelling Her Mexico Concert Due to Rainstorm (Watch Video).

Sabrina Carpenter’s Portland Concert Cancelled

Sabrina Carpenter’s Portland show was canceled on Monday after police say there was an anonymous bomb threat at a venue where she had been booked https://t.co/itwwAUPDqT — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 12, 2023

Singer Apologises

Sabrina Carpenter’s Note To Fans (Photo Credits: Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)

