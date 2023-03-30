Even after cancelling her Mexico gig due to rainstorm, Billie Eilish made sure she entertains her audience. Well, as the singer was seen performing five acoustic songs for her fans at Foro Sol. In the clip that is going viral, we get to see a huge crowd of audience cheering loud upon hearing Eilish amid bad weather. Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023: Billie Eilish Goes Edgy and Dramatic in Floor-Sweeping Black Gown With Plunging Neckline at the Bash (View Pics).

Billie Eilish Entertains Fans Despite Rainstorm:

Billie Eilish had to cancel her concert in Mexico’s Foro Sol today due to a rainstorm, but came out to perform 5 acoustic songs for the audience. pic.twitter.com/gdm8Sn5k6q — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 30, 2023

