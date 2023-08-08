Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has passed away following three-year long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The photographer, aged 57, was in a relationship with the actress since mid-2015. Bryan’s family issued statement to The Times that read, “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request,” reports Los Angeles Times. Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dies at 70.

