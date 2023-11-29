Sean Diddy Combs has officially resigned as Revolt chairman amid allegations of sexual assault. The music-focused digital cable TV channel, co-founded by Diddy and Andy Schuon, faces a leadership shift due to recent controversies. This decision follows accusations made by Diddy's former girlfriend Cassie, also known as Casandra Ventura, along with two separate shocking allegations from other women. It remains unclear when he will return to his position at the media company. Despite being a founder of Revolt, Combs declined to provide further comment on the matter. Sean Diddy Combs Faces Third Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Rapper Denies Allegations, Calls It 'Fabricated'.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Temporarily Steps Down From His Position:

